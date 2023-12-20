ADVERTISEMENT

Government official arrested for graft in Namakkal

December 20, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Tuesday, arrested an official in the Department of Sericulture for demanding and collecting bribe from a farmer.

Thiyaga Jagadeeswaran, a farmer residing at Koonavelampatti Pudur near Rasipuram, approached assistant director (Sericulture) Muthupandian for a subsidy to rear silkworms. Muthupandian had allegedly demanded ₹ 20,000 to provide an order for the subsidy. Unwilling to give the amount, Mr. Jagadeeswaran approached the DVAC. Based on their direction, Mr. Jagadeeswaran handed over the amount to Muthupandian.

Muthupandian was caught red-handed while receiving the money, and remanded in prison. A case has been registered.

