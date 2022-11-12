Government notifies areas that will be covered under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 12, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday notified areas that will be covered under the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an order dated November 11, 2022, with the additional areas notified, Coimbatore Urban Development Area will be spread over 1,531.57 sq.km and will cover 118 villages. The areas covered includes Arasur, Karamadai, Devarayapuram, and Kattampatti, apart from the city.

The order said that the government made amendments to the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, through the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 2022 to specify the planning area and to constitute the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and these came into effect on September 14.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that this was a welcome move and with the area also notified, the government should now post a special official, such as Member Secretary, at the earliest so that operation of the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority comes into effect, practically. It should start functioning at the field level so that the public benefit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Collector should also inform the areas concerned immediately about coverage under the authority by republishing the government order in the Gazette, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app