Government music school announces contests

The Department of Art and Culture, in collaboration with the Jawahar Youth Clubs, is organising district-level competitions for students in various age categories on November 17 at the Government Music School. The contests, designed to foster a passion for the arts, will be held for students aged 5-8, 9-12, and 13-16. Events will include competitions in vocals, Bharatanatyam, folk dance, and painting. Winners from the district-level contests will advance to compete at the state level.

The district-level competition in the arts will be held at the Government Music School, starting at 9:15 a.m. The vocal competition will include only classical music, folk songs, patriotic songs, and songs that promote social awareness. Film songs, western songs, and songs in other languages are not permitted. Similar restrictions apply to other performance categories. For further details, please contact 0427-2386197 or 9944457244.

