Government museum in Udhagamandalam opens after seven months

The Government museum at the Connemara Cottage here was reopened after seven months on Tuesday.

The museum, which is popular with visiting tourists, was closed following the announcement of the ban on visiting tourists in March of this year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

K.A. Murugavel, Curator of the museum, said that the museum has been opened on Tuesday, with more than 20 visitors to the museum being recorded on the day or reopening.

“We have issued strict guidelines to visitors to enter only once they have been subject to thermal scans and once they have thoroughly washed their hands and wear masks,” said Mr. Murugavel.

Other preventative measures include mandatory personal distancing, as well as a board with instructions asking visitors to not touch any artefacts kept inside the museum and to also keep away from door handles and other surfaces.

“The ticketing system too has been changed, with swiping machines introduced where visitors can use their debit or credit cards to pay for the tickets or scan a QR code at the entrance and pay electronically,” said Mr. Murugavel.

Special Correspondent adds from Coimbatore

The government museum at Nehru Stadium opened to visitors on Tuesday after nearly eight months.

According to C. Sivakumar, curator, visitors should wear masks and clean their hands before entering the museum.

They will be screened with thermal scanner and maximum only 20 people will be present inside the museum at any point of time.

The museum will continue to celebrate events that it organises throughout the year. But, online participation will be encouraged,