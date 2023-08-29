Government model school passouts in Krishnagiri secure admissions in premier institutions

August 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Five students of Government Model school, who had secured admissions in IIT and NIT through JEE were felicitated by Collector K.M.Sarayu here at the Collectorate.

C. Sridevi of Arthakal hamlet in Anchetty and daughter of wage labourers, had secured admissions to B.Tech (Agriculture and Food Engineering) in IIT Kharagpur; M. Sridevi of Enipandai village in Denkanikottai had secured B.Tech (Mechanical engineering) in NIT in Telangana; K. Sanghamitra, daughter of wage labouers from Moolaikollai village in Kaveripattinam had secured admissions in NIT, in Telangana; V.Rajeshkumar of Lingampatty village in Rayakottai has secured admissions in B.Tech (Biotechnology) in Warangal; and S.Kathiravan of Hosur has secured admissions in Kilpauk medical college.

Collector Sarayu felicitated the students for setting an example for other to emulate.

