Government Law College building works nearing completion in Salem

The Government Law College and students’ hostel at Kadathur Agraharam here is expected to be inaugurated in the last week of August or the first week of September, as the construction works are nearing completion.

There was demand from the student community and lawyers to open a government law college in th district. The then AIADMK government announced a law college for Salem district. In August 2019, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a law college that functioned from a temporary building in Maniyanoor.

Mr. Palaniswami announced at the event that a permanent building for the law college would be built on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway at Kadathur Agraharam. The construction work for the law college building was started in 2020, but the works moved at a snail’s pace due to COVID-19 pandemic. After two years, the construction work is nearing completion.

A senior official attached to the Public Works Department (PWD) said 18 acres of land was chosen for the project and the building was constructed on 2.30 lakh sq.ft. The total project cost was ₹ 96 crore.

The college has 25 classrooms, a big auditorium, a digital library, and a playground. A hostel for girls has been constructed inside the college campus. The men’s hostel is being constructed at Sevampalayam village, three km from the college.

Works are under way to provide water supply connection to the buildings. The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the building and hostels in the last week of August or in the first week of September, the official said .