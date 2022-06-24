Government juvenile home in Coimbatore modernised

A government-run juvenile justice home gets a reformative ecosystem through infrastructure enhancement with the help of private partners.

According to a release, juvenile justice homes play a major role in reformation of juveniles who are in conflict with the law. The home near Lakshmi Mills Junction that was started in 1938 by the British Government comes under the care of District Child Protection Office as well as the Department of Social Defence.

Through the CSR initiative of Bosch Global Software Technologies, the volunteers of Resident Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) have modernised the home with television, audio and other accessories to provide recreation to the children.

“A trainer has been appointed and classes about origami, music, Indian cinema and storytelling sessions are conducted on a weekly basis that will help the children reform and reintegrate with society,” said R. Raveendran, secretary, RAAC.

The renovated facility was inaugurated by Collector G.S. Sameeran who also distributed books to the children. Officials from Bosch and members of RAAC were present during the function.