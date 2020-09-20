Government job portal placements high in Coimbatore region

Coimbatore

S. Sindhuja, a 27-year-old ITI student at Uthamasolapuram in Salem district, joined an engineering firm for ₹8,000 montly salary last month. She is yet to write the final year examination for ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant course because of the COVID-19 spread. But, she was in dire need of a job to support her six-year-old daughter and mother.

Her teacher at the ITI asked her to register on the government website for jobs in private firms (www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in) and she did so. She got a call from Aerospace Engineers, which is located just 15 minutes from her house. Ms. Sindhuja attended the interview and received the appointment letter from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami last month. “I got the letter on August 14 and joined work on August 17,” she says.

Sindhuja is among the 422 people in Coimbatore region who have found jobs through the government portal since its launch in June this year.

A. Latha, regional joint director (Employment), told The Hindu that the region, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and the Nilgiris districts, has 455 employers and 12,721 job seekers registered on the website. As many as 11,339 vacancies are open at the registered industries from this region. The profile of the jobs offered is wide, right from software engineers and marketing personnel to jewellery designers and helpers. The candidates include those who have completed class VIII to technically skilled personnel.

State-wide, the portal has nearly 2,000 employers offering about 25,000 jobs. In Coimbatore region, nearly 130 placements so far were at industries in Krishnagiri district, she said.

“A team of officials verify the details of employers before they are registered on the portal. Registration is free of cost to both, the employers and the job seekers. With the data base available online, candidates can look for jobs in any part of the State and private companies have access to details of a large number of applicants,” she says. Officials from the Department of Training and Employment support the employers and the candidates in several ways. “We facilitate, we do the match-making,” she said.

The portal will benefit a number of units and job seekers in this region, which has a wide presence of industries in various sectors, she said.