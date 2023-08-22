Government ITIs in Coimbatore find filling of vacant seats a daunting task

August 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The admission date in Government Industrial Training Institutes has been extended again till August 31 by the Department of Employment and Training, for filling of vacant seats.

Direct admissions are being carried out on ‘first-come, first-served’ basis at the Government ITI in Coimbatore, Government ITI for Women in the city, Govt. ITI (for tribal students) at Anaikatti.

The ITIs offer several job-oriented programmes ranging from Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance, Plastic Processing Operator, Technician Mechatronics, Food Production, Interior Design and Decoration, and Remotely-Piloted Aircraft (Drone Pilot).

From this year, the ITIs are also offering one-year programme in Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, and Manufacturing Process Control and Automation Under TATA 4.0 project.

“The School Education Department and the Department of Employment and Training have to act in tandem for filling vacancies in the ITIs. Parents need to be sensitised to the vertical mobility in the education system that permits students completing ITI into the higher education process through lateral entry into engineering colleges,” a principal of one of the government ITIs in the region said.

The students do not seem to be enthused by incentives such as ₹ 750 per month and entitlement to freebies such as laptops, bicycles, bus pass, uniforms, and footwear.

According to the officials, students from rural parts who usually patronise the ITIs choose to pursue higher secondary due to pressurising by parents. Village-wise sensitisation of parents could be thought of to mobilise the required strength of students.

