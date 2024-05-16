Government ITIs hope for cent per cent enrolment owing to early start of admission process 

Start of admission process earlier by a month for the 2024-25 enrolment has apparently infused hope among heads of Government Industrial Training Institutions (ITI) in the Western region of cent per cent intake.

Start of the admission process during June last year led to conduct of a few more rounds of enrolment to fill seats, in the subsequent months.

The Directorate of Employment of Training began the admission process for Government ITIs in the 2024-25 session on May 10, for candidates with pass in levels VIII, X and XII.

The candidates admitted to the programmes are entitled to the freebies of the government in addition to monthly stipend of ₹750. Moreover, female students who had completed levels VI to XII in government schools are entitled to ₹1,000 per month under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme.

In 2023-24, eight Government ITIs in the Western region were upgraded by TATA Technologies.

At the Government ITI, Udumalpet, two one-year programmes and one two-year programme that are offered through the technology centres of TATA Technologies have been patronised well, Nadhi Chandran, its Principal, said.

The Government ITIs in rural parts, on their part, are pulling out all stops to ensure cent percent enrolment. The Government ITI, Valparai, for instance, is reaching out to the prospective candidates through local cable television networks, inviting applications through scroll messages.

Most of the over 90 admitted candidates at this ITI were girls last year. This time, it has taken measures to fill all the 104 seats, Gunasekaran, Principal, Government ITI, Valparai, said.

