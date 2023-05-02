HamberMenu
Government ITI in Coimbatore pulling out all the stops to stem dropout rate

May 02, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Government ITI in Coimbatore has been reaching out to the parents of at least 150 long-time absentees, in an effort to retain the enrolment figures.

The Government Industrial Training Institute, Coimbatore, that ranks among the few best skill training institutions in Tamil Nadu, and has a fine track-record of placements, is understood to be doing its best to stem dropout rate.

The only institution in its category selected from Tamil Nadu for Model ITI scheme by the Directorate General of Training, New Delhi, the ITI has apparently been reaching out to the parents of at least 150 long-time absentees, in an effort to retain the enrolment figures.

Training is imparted in 20 trades for 764 trainees selected annually. Additionally, 140 trainees are admitted in dual system of training in alternate year. However, there are now not more than 500 students on rolls among the candidates admitted during 2022-23.

The six-month programmes have been completed, and one-year programmes are on the verge of completion. A number of students in the two-year programme have dropped out citing personal reasons, it is learnt.

The Placement Cell has been conducting campus recruitment drives by inviting prominent companies. The extent of placement has ranged between 60 percent and 95 percent in the last three years, as per official figures. The Placement Cell even tracks the students who had received the job offers for five continuous years. Those found jobless are being sent to other companies that have openings.

The trend of dropouts is worrisome in other government and private ITIs, according to a member of the Institute Management Committee.

In very many cases, students from economically-backward families seek admission in government and government-aided ITIs for securing freebies. They drop out soon after receiving the freebies that include two sets of uniform, a pair of shoes, a bicycle, and laptop.

If the government and government-aided ITIs are able to retain a considerable number of students, it is because of the scheme of the monthly stipend of ₹ 750 to all the trainees irrespective of community and income. Only those attending the classes regularly are entitled to this benefit, a senior teacher of a government ITI said.

