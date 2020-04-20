Government issues 300 kits to Nilgiris

The State government has issued 300 rapid testing kits to the Nilgiris district for COVID-19 testing.

The district administration stated that the kits will be used to test policemen, doctors, nurses and sanitation workers who have been working in the quarantine zones in the initial phase.

Testing will gradually be done in all the local bodies in the coming weeks, and additional testing kits can be requisitioned from the government when necessary, a press release said.

Testing for novel coronavirus using the rapid testing kits began in the containment zone in Khandal in Udhagamandalam.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya, Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, and other officials were present to inspect the testing procedures.

The district administration has also warned traders and merchants against profiteering by selling essential commodities at inflated prices.

Toll-free number

People have been asked to inform the district administration through their toll-free number at 1077 of any such shops or merchants.