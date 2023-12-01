ADVERTISEMENT

Government hostels inspected

December 01, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, recently inspected government hostels meant for college students to take stock of whether the students have access to essential amenities.

The district administration stated that the Collector inspected the hostel for students from oppressed communities, the government Adi Dravidar welfare hostel as well as the government hostel for students from oppressed as well as minority communities on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the Collector met with the people maintaining the hostels and checked on the cleanliness and safety of the hostel surroundings. She also inspected the kitchens, drinking water sources and electricity connections.

The Collector also met with students staying at the hostel and interacted with them. She asked whether the facilities at the hostels were adequate and whether the students needed any other basic amenities that had been overlooked.

The Collector also inspected the registers maintained at the hostels, and also the quality of food that is provided to the students. The inspection was part of a routine check on the living conditions provided to college students using government hostel facilities, said officials.

Also present during the inspection was the Udhagamandalam Revenue Divisional Officer.

