Government hospitals in Coimbatore district told to ensure power backup in view of monsoon

July 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department has given instructions to government hospitals in rural parts of Coimbatore district to ensure power backup in view of the Southwest monsoon.

Joint Director of Health Services (in-charge) Meera said instructions were given to all government hospitals to ensure that generators were functional and electrical fittings and wiring were maintained properly. Medical Officers of these hospitals had also been instructed to avoid water logging on the premises.

“If there are issues with generators or electrical fittings, the Medical Officers have been asked to report immediately and rectify them,” said Dr. Meera who inspected government hospitals after taking in-charge of the post recently.

With regard to a power outage reported at the Government Hospital, Valparai, a few days ago, Dr. Meera said she would inquire about the incident.

A video of the power outage shot by a patient’s attender showed a candle being lit inside the hospital at night in the absence of power. However, an official from the hospital claimed that the power outage was due to an issue in the Tangedco connection line and it was rectified immediately. The official added that the hospital had a generator for power back up.

A resident of Valparai said the GH had been referring pregnant women, whose delivery dates were approaching, to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, that was around 65 km away, fearing power outage and other complications.

In April this year, a woman died of alleged post-delivery complications while being shifted from Valparai GH to Pollachi GH. The woman’s family had alleged that there were power interruptions during the delivery and the nurses had to use their mobile phone flashlight.

