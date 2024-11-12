ADVERTISEMENT

Government Hospital in Erode saves lives of premature twins with respiratory issues

Updated - November 12, 2024 07:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Gomathi with her twins after recovery at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital (GH) successfully saved the lives of premature twins born at 27 weeks, who were also suffering from respiratory complications.

Gomathi, wife of Dhamodaran from Paramathi Velur Taluk in Namakkal district, delivered the twins at a private hospital in Erode on September 2. While the first baby weighed just 940 grams, the second weighed 680 grams. Due to the extreme prematurity and low birth weight, both babies faced critical respiratory issues. With the parents’ consent, the babies were moved to the Government Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on September 4.

Doctors closely monitored the babies in a specialised incubatory equipped with respiratory support and provided the necessary treatment. Their condition gradually improved, and the babies gained weight while their breathing problems were resolved. The first baby’s weight increased to 1.7 kg, while the second baby’s weight increased to 1.05 kg. After 69 days of treatment, the babies, along with their mother, were discharged on November 11.

The mother expressed her gratitude, noting that the family could not afford the high private hospital fees and were thankful for the excellent free treatment provided by the GH doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.

