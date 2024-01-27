GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government girls school in Coimbatore awaits clean toilets

“I have been taking leave during my mentrual cycle for the last three months,” a higher secondary class student said

January 27, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

“We’ve grown accustomed to enduring full-day classes without bathroom breaks, even during menstruation. It’s challenging, but what other choice do we have?” questioned a Class 10 student from CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore’s Raja Street.

This school gained attention when over 2000 students, ranging from Classes 1 to 12, protested in December 2023, demanding better toilet facilities. The school, serving around 4,500 students, had only four poorly maintained washrooms. These facilities, with irregular water supply and infrequent cleaning, emitted a persistent foul odour throughout the premises. A non-teaching staff member explained, “We attempt daily cleaning, but erratic water supply hinders our efforts.”

The pervasive odour has disrupted the students’ focus during classes, aggravated by the ongoing construction of new toilets by the district administration. Chief Education Officer M. Balamurali addressed the situation, stating, “In response to complaints, we have initiated the construction of 20 toilets, 10 at the back and the remaining near the front compound. The existing toilets have been demolished, and water supply is under scrutiny by the Coimbatore Corporation.”

Despite the construction, students haven’t been provided alternative restrooms within the school premises. Instead, they’ve been directed to use the primary school’s facilities across the street. A Class 9 student expressed frustration, saying, “The washrooms in the other block are rarely available, leading us to reduce our water consumption.”

Further, students have riased concerns over the inaction by teachers in the school despite seeking their support in prompting the management to take action. “We even asked teachers to let us use their washrooms during emergencies, but were denied access. I have been taking leave during my menstrual cycle for the last three months,” a higher secondary class student said.

The District School Education Department has committed to completing the construction by the first week of February. Chief Education Officer Balamurali said, “Arrangements have also been made to improve water supply and regularly clean the toilets.”

