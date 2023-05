May 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Assistant Director of Seed, Coimbatore, Sundaravadivelu said that Bt transgenic cotton should be sold only at the price fixed by the Central Government. In Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, the price is fixed at ₹853 for 475 grams. Severe action would be taken if it was sold at a higher price. Storage and sale of herbicide tolerant Bt cotton was prohibited, he said.