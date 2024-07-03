Government faces legal challenge over RTE implementation in CBSE schools

After the enactment of the Right to Education Act 15 years ago, it remains unimplemented in CBSE schools.

A legal battle ensued in the Madras High Court concerning the mandatory 25% reservation of seats for economically weaker sections in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009. The controversy arose after V. Easwaran, president of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyyakam, filed a petition alleging disrespect by schools regarding the implementation of the scheme.

Mr. Easwaran said, “A school in Pollachi had nine vacant seats available, but they refused admission to a student who lived more than 1.5 km away from the school premises. Their notice board explicitly stated that students residing beyond 1 km radius would not be considered for admission.”

“If the Andhra Government can allocate funds and effectively implement this educational scheme, there’s no reason why Tamil Nadu cannot do the same,” he added.

Chief Justice R. Mahadevan presided over the inquiry. During the session, advocate Shanmugasundaram, who represented the petitioner V. Easwaran, argued, “The rejection of applications on the grounds that students do not reside within a one-km radius from the school premises is unfair. The provision under the Right to Education Act calls for the enrolment of economically backward students in 25% of seats. The inclusion of CBSE and ICSE schools is crucial. The decision to include CBSE schools is made by the State government.”

Edwin Prabhakar, State Government pleader, said, “We are striving to establish a fee structure that accommodates economically disadvantaged students in the mandated 25% of seats. However, due to financial constraints, it’s not feasible to extend this directive to CBSE and ICSE. schools”

The government’s financial challenges have led to a reduction in the number of schools providing this benefit across Tamil Nadu, he added.

The judiciary is set to provide a detailed response by July 18, addressing the matter comprehensively.