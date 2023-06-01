Government exhibition remains a crowd puller in Coimbatore

June 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With 45 retail outlets, stalls by 27 government departments, and over 15 joyrides, the annual government exhibition here continue to be a crowd puller, especially since it is summer vacation for school children.

During the first 16 days since its opening on May 13, the 45-day exhibition attracted 1.09 lakh visitors and generated ₹13.99 lakh revenue to the government through the sale of tickets.

K. Jamal, a worker at a food stall, said, “The crowd is less compared to the pre-COVID-19 period. We have put up three food stalls this year after winning a tender for ₹24 lakh. Last year, we made almost ₹1 lakh daily from three stalls during weekends. This year, it ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000.” The footfall and revenue every year in Coimbatore is not as it was in the earlier years, claims Jamal.

Yet, the visitors to the exhibition in Coimbatore are better compared to other districts, the shopkeepers say.

Spread across a few acres on the Prison Grounds and generating employment to over 200 people, the exhibition offers 3D shows, dog shows on weekends, and stalls by non-governmental organisations too, an official in the PR Department of the district administration said.

In 2022, the exhibition, held from June 11 to July 31, registered totally 2,54,899 visitors and brought in ₹36,08,510 revenue.

R.M Rafi, one of the two who won tenders for installing joyrides, says that though the crowd is relatively less this year, it is higher than the ones in Madurai or Salem.

“The daily revenue may vary with each shop. I got the tender for ₹1.25 crore with GST this year. I am inching towards hitting ₹1 crore through the rides already. On weekdays, I make up to ₹2 lakh a day and ₹15 lakh during weekends,” he says.

S. Shivaranjhaani, mother of a seven-year-old, says that in thiruvizhas, the main attractions used to be rides and cotton candy. “Now, food items such as Jigardhanda from Madurai, north Indian chat items, and fast food are available. A few stalls even sell apparels and accessories from other States. So, the exhibition is a one-stop-shop for several goodies,” she says.