Government exhibition inaugurated in Coimbatore 

(From left) Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Information and Publicity Minister M.P Saminathan, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, and Collector G.S. Sameeran at the inauguration of the government exhibition in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji inaugurated the government exhibition at Jail Ground, here on Saturday.

The 45-day exhibition at Gandhipuram has nearly 32 government stalls that showcase the government’s services and schemes. The stalls are based on the various ministries and departments in the government.

The corporation and the police have separate stalls highlighting recent trends and developments in the city. The exhibition showcases a corporation model school with smart classrooms that was built for special children with hearing challenges.

Mr. Saminathan said, “Because of COVID-19, exhibitions were not conducted in the past two years. The government has now resumed these exhibitions in various places across the State, with due precautionary measures. This exhibition will be useful for people to know about the government schemes, services and its achievements.”

The exhibition also has private stalls and amusements. Performing arts shows are scheduled for two hours every evening starting from Monday, at Anna Kalaiarangam, an open theatre in the exhibition. The government is giving an incentive of ₹5,000 to the performing artists, said a government official.

The exhibition will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all days and the entry fee is ₹15 for adults and ₹10 for children. For school students, the entry fee is ₹5, the official added. District Collector G. S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials were present