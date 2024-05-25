Government exhibition begins in Coimbatore

The much-awaited government exhibition offering the public a comprehensive view of various development projects was inaugurated at VOC Ground on Saturday.

Scheduled to run for 45 days, the exhibition features 34 halls dedicated to 27 government departments and seven government undertakings. The exhibition will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on holidays. The entry fee is set at ₹15 for adults, and ₹5 for children and students visiting on behalf of schools.

Last year’s exhibition saw a turnout of 2,18,045 visitors, including 1,77,742 adults and 40,303 children, generating a revenue of ₹30.69 lakh for the government.

In addition to the informative displays, the exhibition offers a variety of entertainment items such as a Ferris wheel and other attractions catering to visitors of all ages.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati emphasised the importance of public participation: “I urge all the residents to visit this exhibition to understand and benefit from the government schemes.”

The 34 government departments that have set up stalls include the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Department of Adi Dravidian and Tribal Welfare, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Department of Environment/Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and the Central Prison.