GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Government exhibition begins in Coimbatore

Updated - May 25, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second right) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (second left) viewing the Semmozhi Poonga model displayed at the government exhibition in VOC Ground on Saturday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second right) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (second left) viewing the Semmozhi Poonga model displayed at the government exhibition in VOC Ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The much-awaited government exhibition offering the public a comprehensive view of various development projects was inaugurated at VOC Ground on Saturday.

Scheduled to run for 45 days, the exhibition features 34 halls dedicated to 27 government departments and seven government undertakings. The exhibition will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on holidays. The entry fee is set at ₹15 for adults, and ₹5 for children and students visiting on behalf of schools.

Last year’s exhibition saw a turnout of 2,18,045 visitors, including 1,77,742 adults and 40,303 children, generating a revenue of ₹30.69 lakh for the government.

In addition to the informative displays, the exhibition offers a variety of entertainment items such as a Ferris wheel and other attractions catering to visitors of all ages.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati emphasised the importance of public participation: “I urge all the residents to visit this exhibition to understand and benefit from the government schemes.”

The 34 government departments that have set up stalls include the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Department of Adi Dravidian and Tribal Welfare, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Department of Environment/Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and the Central Prison.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.