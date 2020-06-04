Government employees oppose labour reforms

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a protest to press for their charter of demands here on Thursday.

The members demanded the reversal of changes to the labour laws introduced by some States. The so called labour reforms included revision of hike in the number of working hours to 12 hours, cutting down minimum wages among others. The TNGEA has also alleged that the pandemic has been used as a ruse to roll back on wages, leave encashment, freeze on filling up of vacancies, freeze on withdrawals from the Provident Fund, travel allowances among others.

According to the protesters, the recently unveiled economic package was of little use to the poor.

The protesters also slammed the government’s proposal to disinvest public sector undertakings and those engaged in defence equipment production. They also condemned opening up of private participation in the defence sector. The members also criticised the State government’s move to increase the retirement age, which would cut down opportunities for the youth. According to the protesters, the COVID-19 crisis had led to a string of anti-labour, anti-people policies by the governments at the Centre and the State, posing a threat to welfare.

Similarly, in Dharmapuri, protesters under TNGEA gathered near the district treasury on the Collectorate campus and staged a demonstration.