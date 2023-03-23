Government employees in Erode abstain from work

March 23, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Condemning the State government for failing to fulfil their demands, members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association (TNGEA) and the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) took mass leave and abstained from work here on Thursday.

Members said that the DMK in its election manifesto promised to revert to the old pension scheme if elected to power. However, after 20 months, the government is yet to make an announcement. “We believe that announcement will be made in the State Budget. But, we were disappointed,” said the members who blamed the government for failing to fulfil its poll promises. Except for increasing the housing loan for government employees, no announcements were made to fulfil their demands in the Budget.

Members said that when more than three lakh vacancies were yet to be fulfilled in the government departments, the government had passed orders to fill vacancies through outsourcing. “The government is acting against the interest of employees” they said. Members abstained from work and staged protests in front of the offices.

