Government employees association stage protest

January 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The government employees association staged a protest demonstration here demanding that the government honour its electoral promises vis-à-vis government staff. The protesters demanding that the government fulfill its promise of revoking the contributory pension scheme and reversal to the old pension scheme.

The protesters demanded the filling up of existing vacancies across the board in anganwadis, village administration, revenue and other departments. According to the protesters, contractual employment of workers must be halted and staff whose services are yet to be regularised despite years of service must be immediately regularised. Over 30% of posts are vacant and the government should immediately fill up these positions, the protesters said. Pay arrears for 21 months for government staff, government teachers must be immediately released; freezing of leave compensation, freezing of education allowance must be reversed, the protesters demanded.

The protesters also demanded regularising employment of road construction workers whose contracts are currently terminated upon completion of 41 month contractual employment. Engaging manpower supplier companies to provide labour to local bodies must be stopped and regular employment of workers must be revived, the federation demanded.

