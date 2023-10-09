Government doctors stage dharna in Coimbatore demanding dismissal of Madurai City Health Officer

October 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Doctors attached to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) on Monday staged a dharna at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital highlighting various demands, including the dismissal of the City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation, Vinothkumar, accusing him of trespassing into Government Rajaji Hospital and treating doctors with disrespect.

The association stated that Vinothkumar’s act caused disrepute to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. TNGDA said in a statement that the association has been conducting protests across Tamil Nadu, demanding the dismissal of the CHO and reducing the workload of obstetricians.

The association wanted to double the number of obstetricians in the State who are currently numbered around 1,000. Involving government obstetricians in mentoring, camps etc. should be avoided. Maternal death audit should be conducted by senior obstetricians and a high-level committee at the State level. Audit for deficiencies related to the management of maternal death should alone be conducted at the district level by District Collector, Joint Director and Deputy Directors of Health Services. It wanted only one audit to be conducted, instead of the existing six.

The association has decided to boycott all types of meetings, including audit meetings, and to stop sending reports in all sections including Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services, mentoring by obstetricians directly or through video conferencing and all types of camps.

It has urged member-physicians to leave WhatsApp groups related to management, reports, insurance, national health policy and stop doing non-elective surgeries from October 16 in maternity departments of all medical colleges hospitals.

