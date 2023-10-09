HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government doctors stage dharna in Coimbatore demanding dismissal of Madurai City Health Officer

October 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors attached to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staging a dharna at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Doctors attached to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association staging a dharna at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Doctors attached to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) on Monday staged a dharna at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital highlighting various demands, including the dismissal of the City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation, Vinothkumar, accusing him of trespassing into Government Rajaji Hospital and treating doctors with disrespect. 

The association stated that Vinothkumar’s act caused disrepute to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. TNGDA said in a statement that the association has been conducting protests across Tamil Nadu, demanding the dismissal of the CHO and reducing the workload of obstetricians.

The association wanted to double the number of obstetricians in the State who are currently numbered around 1,000. Involving government obstetricians in mentoring, camps etc. should be avoided. Maternal death audit should be conducted by senior obstetricians and a high-level committee at the State level. Audit for deficiencies related to the management of maternal death should alone be conducted at the district level by District Collector, Joint Director and Deputy Directors of Health Services. It wanted only one audit to be conducted, instead of the existing six.

The association has decided to boycott all types of meetings, including audit meetings, and to stop sending reports in all sections including Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services, mentoring by obstetricians directly or through video conferencing and all types of camps.

It has urged member-physicians to leave WhatsApp groups related to management, reports, insurance, national health policy and stop doing non-elective surgeries from October 16 in maternity departments of all medical colleges hospitals.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.