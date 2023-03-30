ADVERTISEMENT

Government departments owe Ooty Municipality ₹330 lakh in property tax

March 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Government departments owe the Udhagamandalam Municipality more than ₹330 lakh in property tax.

According to officials, the State telecommunications provider, BSNL owes the municipality the highest amount, with more than ₹90 lakh still outstanding. The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police’s office owes the municipality more than ₹40 lakh, while the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Special Area Development Programme, District Collector’s office, and District Sports Office owe the municipality upwards of ₹26 lakh. A total of 23 government offices owe the municipality property tax.

The municipality stated that a total of ₹830 lakh had been collected from the public as property tax, water tax, fee for underground drainage works and as rent from shops in 2022-23. While residential building owners accounted for around ₹490 lakh in taxes, commercial establishments paid ₹340 lakh to the municipality during the same period. However, business owners who were occupying municipality buildings still owed ₹1,800 lakh in rent, officials said.

Due to non-payment of taxes, the municipality stated that 320 water connections and 289 underground drainage connections were disconnected to residential houses, businesses and to government buildings since 2022.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

