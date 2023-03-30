HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government departments owe Ooty Municipality ₹330 lakh in property tax

March 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Government departments owe the Udhagamandalam Municipality more than ₹330 lakh in property tax.

According to officials, the State telecommunications provider, BSNL owes the municipality the highest amount, with more than ₹90 lakh still outstanding. The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police’s office owes the municipality more than ₹40 lakh, while the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Special Area Development Programme, District Collector’s office, and District Sports Office owe the municipality upwards of ₹26 lakh. A total of 23 government offices owe the municipality property tax.

The municipality stated that a total of ₹830 lakh had been collected from the public as property tax, water tax, fee for underground drainage works and as rent from shops in 2022-23. While residential building owners accounted for around ₹490 lakh in taxes, commercial establishments paid ₹340 lakh to the municipality during the same period. However, business owners who were occupying municipality buildings still owed ₹1,800 lakh in rent, officials said.

Due to non-payment of taxes, the municipality stated that 320 water connections and 289 underground drainage connections were disconnected to residential houses, businesses and to government buildings since 2022.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.