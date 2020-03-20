Government delaying bridge work: DMK MLA

It has been over 10 years since the start of the construction of the bridge across the railway crossing in SIHS Colony. But the State government has done little to complete the project, N. Karthik, DMK MLA, said while raising the issue recently in the Assembly.

The then DMK government issued a Government Order in December 2010 to construct the bridge. Work began soon thereafter and there was a change in government in the State. It had been over 10 years now but the AIADMK government had done very little to complete the project.

The Highways Department began the work before it could reach an agreement with owners of lands to be acquired for the completion of the project. During the initial phase of construction, a dispute regarding compensation that arose between the owners and government had led to the construction getting stalled.

As a result, more than 50,000 people living in the area had been so badly affected that it was difficult for ambulance to reach them during emergency.

Mr. Karthik also raised the delay in completion of the bridge projects across railway lines on Thanneerpandal Road, near Hope College, and Ganapathy- Avarampalayam. Though he had raised the issue and the Chief Minister assured him of looking into it, nothing much had happened.