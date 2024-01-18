Government constitutes committee to monitor and recommend measures to repower wind mills

January 18, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has constituted an eight-member committee that will recommend interventions and monitor wind energy repowering/refurbishment projects.

In a communication dated January 17, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said the committee headed by the Joint Secretary (wind) of the Ministry has been constituted and it will work according to the terms mentioned in the “National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects 2023” released last month.

According to the policy, the committee will act as a bridge between industry stakeholders and the governments, facilitate implementation of the repowering policy, recommend to the government policies and interventions required, and monitor progress of the repowering projects.

The policy also said that 7,386.5 MW (of the total 9952 MW) of installed wind energy capacity in Tamil Nadu is less than 2 MW turbines and hence has scope for repowering.

K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, said the policy will benefit in the long term. Whether wind mills will go in for repowering in Tamil Nadu will depend on the decision of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to permit banking for the repowered wind mills, he said.

According to an energy consultant in Coimbatore for textile units, the decision on permitting banking for wind mills installed after 2018 in the State will be based on the outcome of the Supreme Court order that is awaited.

Investors can increase the height of the wind turbine and change the blades. There are financing options, too, for it. “We are saying the government should make repowering an option. It should permit wind mills up to 40 years old to operate. The Central policy also does not speak of banking facility for repowered wind mills,” he said about challenges in repowering/refurbishing projects.

