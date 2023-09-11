2023-24 academic session for postgraduate students in Government colleges in Coimbatore to begin on September 13

September 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Having completed the admission process for postgraduate (PG) programmes, the government colleges in Coimbatore district are in a state of preparedness to start the 2023-24 academic session from September 13.

The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has admitted students to 20 PG programmes it offers in shift I and II. The admission counselling was conducted on September 8 for both special quota and general category students, Principal R. Ulagi said.

The sanctioned strength of 557 was increased to 626 after obtaining sanction from Bharathiar University for 20 percent rise.

The admissions were based on mark and communal reservation. Since the admission process was carried out online, students submitted their certificates for verification and ranking.

At the Government Arts College, Mettupalayam, all the seats for M.Com, the only PG programme has been filled. And at the Government Govt. Arts College, Valparai, PG admissions were carried out for M.A. English Literature, M.Com Commerce, M.Com Commerce with CA, and M.Sc. Computer Science programmes.

The counseling procedure encompassed filling the application form online or through the nearest Admission Facilitation Centre (AFC)-2023 located at select Government arts and science colleges.

The students had to choose courses and the colleges as per preference, and the rank list was published on the websites of the respective colleges. Thereafter the colleges issued allotment letters to eligible applicants before readying the rank list. Applicants reported to the respective colleges specified in the allotment letter to confirm their selection for admission. The online application form submission commenced on August 14 and ended at the start of September.