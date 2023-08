August 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A teacher of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Government Arts and Science College, Palladam, has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a student sexually. The Palladam police have registered a case against Tamil faculty member Balamurugan, based on a complaint lodged by the student approaching the Women Helpline 181. Police sources said the teacher was on the run. Meanwhile, it is learnt the teacher is on leave till August 21.

