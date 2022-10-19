Government college principal placed under suspension in Namakkal

The Director of Collegiate Education has placed D. Paul Grace, Principal of Namakkal Kavingar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women, under suspension for caste discrimination and failing to maintain cordial relationship with the students and staff of the college.

The order, issued on October 14, 2022, by D. Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, said that she violated Rule 11 and 12 of Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules. Also, the order said that numerous complaints were received against her on the admission process and non-cooperation with the district administration in implementing government schemes for the benefit of students. She was placed under suspension until further orders and was asked not to leave Namakkal without permission from the authority concerned.

The order further said that when she was working as the Principal at Sethupathy Government Arts College in Ramanathapuram, there were complaints against her and hence she was transferred to Thiru A. Govindasamy Government Arts College at Tindivanam. However, a complaint was received from the Villupuram District SC/ST Committee to the District Collector that she removed the photo of Dr. Ambedkar from the college for which charge memo has been framed and explanation is awaited. The order said that due to administrative difficulties, she was transferred to Namakkal, where complaints were received against her again.