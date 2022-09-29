Government bus driver placed under suspension in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 29, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A government bus driver has been suspended for allegedly verbally abusing students who boarded the bus on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students residing at Periya Soragai, near Nangavalli, and studying at the Government Higher Secondary School at Tharamangalam used to travel in a government bus to reach the school from their village. The students alleged that the bus driver verbally abused them.

On Wednesday, the parents of the students stopped the bus and protested against the driver.

On receiving the information, Tharamangalam police and TNSTC Salem Division officials came to the spot and assured them of action against bus driver M. Murugaesan. Based on the assurance, the parents withdrew the protest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Murugaesan, was placed under suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app