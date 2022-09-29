Government bus driver placed under suspension in Salem

A government bus driver has been suspended for allegedly verbally abusing students who boarded the bus on Thursday.

Students residing at Periya Soragai, near Nangavalli, and studying at the Government Higher Secondary School at Tharamangalam used to travel in a government bus to reach the school from their village. The students alleged that the bus driver verbally abused them.

On Wednesday, the parents of the students stopped the bus and protested against the driver.

On receiving the information, Tharamangalam police and TNSTC Salem Division officials came to the spot and assured them of action against bus driver M. Murugaesan. Based on the assurance, the parents withdrew the protest.

On Thursday, Murugaesan, was placed under suspension.