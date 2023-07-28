ADVERTISEMENT

Government buildings constructed without permissions fail to get electricity connection in Coimbatore

July 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several government buildings in Coimbatore district have not got permanent electricity connection as they do not have planning permission or building completion certificate, according to consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said in a press release that as per the Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, building completion certificate and plan permit from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning is mandatory for government buildings also to get electricity, water supply, and sewage connection.

However, officials of the Public Works Department are not obtaining the permissions and approvals for government buildings. Hence, many government buildings were unable to get permanent electricity and water connections. The Tamil Nadu government had also specifically confirmed that all government buildings must get the necessary approvals.

The electricity consumption charges at these buildings are 75 % more as they are charged for the temporary connection given. These buildings have to submit a proposal to the government for a revised approval and get completion certificate from the DTCP to obtain permanent electricity and/ water connections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, new government buildings without the permissions are inaugurated. The government should fix accountability on the officials of the PWD and ensure that the buildings get all the required permissions and permanent electricity connection, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US