Government buildings constructed without permissions fail to get electricity connection in Coimbatore

July 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several government buildings in Coimbatore district have not got permanent electricity connection as they do not have planning permission or building completion certificate, according to consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said in a press release that as per the Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, building completion certificate and plan permit from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning is mandatory for government buildings also to get electricity, water supply, and sewage connection.

However, officials of the Public Works Department are not obtaining the permissions and approvals for government buildings. Hence, many government buildings were unable to get permanent electricity and water connections. The Tamil Nadu government had also specifically confirmed that all government buildings must get the necessary approvals.

The electricity consumption charges at these buildings are 75 % more as they are charged for the temporary connection given. These buildings have to submit a proposal to the government for a revised approval and get completion certificate from the DTCP to obtain permanent electricity and/ water connections.

Yet, new government buildings without the permissions are inaugurated. The government should fix accountability on the officials of the PWD and ensure that the buildings get all the required permissions and permanent electricity connection, he said.

