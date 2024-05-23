Government arts colleges to start off admissions next week with counselling for special quota seats

With the last date for submission of applications online for UG programmes in government arts and science colleges getting extended by four days until Friday (May 24), the institutions are readying themselves to conduct admission counselling under single-window system for special quota candidates well within the specified schedule..

ADVERTISEMENT

The admissions for special quota seats, as per the schedule, have to take place from May 28 to 30.

After the release of overall rank list on May 27, admission of candidates for special quota seats will be completed in any of the three days, say college heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guidelines for admission for UG and PG programmes in government, government-aided and self-financing colleges, issued on Wednesday by the Department of Higher Education are the same as last year., a principal of a government arts and science college located in a rural location in Coimbatore district said.

The guidelines were framed by a committee headed by Joint Director (Finance) with Joint Director (Planning and Development), Assistant Director, (self-financing colleges), and principals of several colleges as members.

According to a senior faculty involved in the admission process in a government college in Coimbatore, the extension of time until May 24 to apply for admission through online registration notwithstanding, there will be enough time to rank the students as per the guidelines on reservation quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the schedule, the first round counselling for general category seats will be conducted from June 10 to 15. The second round counselling is to take place from June 24 to 29.

Classes for first-year students will begin on July 3, as per the order.

Meanwhile, a retired professor of a city college Ravi Sankar sought to know why the Higher Education Department was silent on the issue of single-window system for government-aided colleges. Online registration for UG admissions must be made mandatory for government-aided colleges as well, Prof. Ravi Sankar said..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.