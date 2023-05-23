Government arts colleges get into coordination mode ahead of admission counselling

May 23, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Having completed the registration process on Monday, government colleges in the region are reportedly contemplating conduct of admission counselling for a particular subject on different dates such that students who do not secure admission in one institution could try their luck in another.

The admission counselling begins on May 29 for special category candidates, including physically challenged, sportspersons, and wards of armed services personnel.

This year, vacancies are not likely as the colleges are required to prepare selection lists and waiting lists as well. Vacancies will arise only after candidates in the waiting lists are admitted after completion of the process for those in the general list, college heads said.

According to sources in the Higher Education Department, as many as 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the several thousands of seats for various courses in the 163 government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu. The Directorate of Collegiate Education had instructed every institution to have a help desk to facilitate students to fuflil online application procedure.

As for the Western region, seats in the government colleges in Coimbatore city and in urban locations get filled first.

With a view to enhancing the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, more number of government arts and science colleges were started in rural pockets in recent years.

In Coimbatore district, two are in the city, and four government arts and science colleges in Mettupalayam, Valparai, Pollachi and Thondamuthur. Tiruppur district accounts for the highest number of government colleges: two in Tiruppur, and five in other locations: Dharapuram, Udumalpet, Kangeyam, Palladam, and Avinashi, in the region.

In Erode district, the government colleges are in Modakurichi, Sathyangangalam, Thalavadi, Anthiyur, and Thittamalai. In the Nilgiris district, there are just two government colleges at Ooty and Gudalur.

There are indications that the colleges in rural parts will also be patronised well by the students. According to a member of the admission committee of the Government Arts and Science College, Mettupalayam, a large number of applicants had visited the campus in recent days after applying purportedly to determine the academic ambience.

The government colleges have, on their part, geared up for the enrolment process. “We will start sending call letters to the candidates for attending the admission counselling on specific dates once the rank list is released on May 26,” T. Veeramani, Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Puliyakulam, said.