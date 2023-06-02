Government Arts College, Coimbatore, receives 34,000 applications for 1,433 undergraduate seats

June 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, where admission counselling for undergraduate (UG) programmes is in progress for the academic year 2023-24, has received over 34,000 applications, next only to Presidency Arts and Science College, Chennai.

Having filled 90 seats under special quota, the college is in the process of admitting students under general quota subject-wise. The first-year intake capacity is 1,433 seats for 23 UG programmes offered in shift I and II.

Over the last two days, the college completed the first round of counselling for students seeking admission to B.Com, B.B.A. and science programmes. Over the next few days, the counselling will be conducted for the arts programmes and languages: B.A. English and Tamil, Principal R. Ulagi said.

Students have been given call letters in the ratio of 1:2, and, hence, more number of students would be admitted in the next round of counselling. If needed, there will also be a third round of counselling in case seats remain vacant, according to the Admission Committee.

Other government colleges in the region will start the admission process in the coming days, it is learnt. Students who do not get a course of their choice in the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, stand a chance to secure admission for the desired programme in other government colleges.

Notwithstanding the presence of government arts and science colleges in other districts in the western region, and the start of new colleges in recent years, the first choice for students from socio-economic backward families remains to be the Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

Till last year, boys and girls were admitted in the ratio of 70:30. From this year, the ratio norm has been lifted, and there is a likelihood of girls outnumbering boys in securing admissions into all government arts and science colleges, faculty involved in the admission process said.