Government Arts and Science Colleges set in motion process to scale up UG intake by 20% 

The Government Arts and Science Colleges in the region have applied to Bharathiar University for securing sanction of additional seats for the various programmes, in the wake of the State government’s consent for increasing admission capacity by 20%.

As per the guidelines issued by the Department of Higher Education, the seats will be increased by 20% in government colleges, 15% in government-aided colleges and 10% in self-financing arts and science colleges.

Though it may take a week or two for completing the process of additional intake, college heads believe it will not affect the academic schedule since the initial weeks are usually spent on orientation and bridge-courses.

The colleges have already ranked the candidates community-wise and merit-wise. Students listed high in the order of ranking will automatically get the opportunity to secure admissions to the vacant seats, Principal of Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, Yezhili said.

There will be a 15 to 20% increase in admissions over and above the intake of 1,433 for the UG programmes, Prof. Yezhili said.

The colleges are not likely to effect a 20% increase in seats for all programmes. The increase will be, in most cases, 15% for science-based courses for which laboratory paraphernalia is vital, according to the college heads.

The applications of the affiliated colleges for sanction of increased intake as per the Government Order are being processed by Bharathiar University.

The approval will be made in a week’s time for all the applications, Member, V-C Committee, Lovelina Little Flower, said.

In any case, the need for the colleges to wait for the sanction of the university does not arise for proceeding with the admission process, since a Government Order has been issued, Prof. Lovelina said.