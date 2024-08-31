ADVERTISEMENT

Government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu feel let down by freeze on new PG programmes during 2024-25

Published - August 31, 2024 12:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heads of government arts and science colleges feel let down by the decision of the Higher Education Department not to sanction any new PG programmes for 2023-24.

Heads of colleges in rural parts, in particular, apprehend that the students who complete their graduation will inevitably drop out in the absence of the PG programmes.

Two batches of students have already passed out of colleges that had been started during 2020-21.

For instance, in the Western region of the State, students from remote villages who had completed their UG programmes in government colleges at Thittamalai, Avinashi, Dharapuram, Thalavadi, Sathyamangalam, Palladam, Modakurichi, Gudalur, and Valparai will have no option but to drop out, a college head lamented.

The female students also face the ignominy of forgoing the benefit accruing from Pudhumai Penn scheme that entitles them to ₹ 1,000 every month.

Their scope for pursuing higher education in self-financed institution does not exist as the cost is prohibitive, said another college head, adding that exercising the option of pursuing higher education in distance mode makes little sense.

For, the University Grants Commission does not accord equivalence to the PG programmes pursued in Open and Distance Learning mode, the college head explained.

