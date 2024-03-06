Government Allocates ₹4.03 Crore for Crucial Access Roads in Dharmapuri’s Tribal Villages, MP hails decision

March 06, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The long-pending demand for access roads across forest lands to isolated tribal villages, spanning from Vachathi to Kalasapadi in Sitheri Panchayat, under Pappireddipatti Panchayat Union, and from Thimmalanmedu to Kottur in Vattuvanahalli Panchayat, within Pennagaram Panchayat Union, is set to materialise. The State government has allocated funds for the secondary clearance with the forest department, as indicated by two Government Orders issued on March 4 and 5, sanctioning ₹4.03 crore for mitigation and afforestation programs, marking the initiation of Stage II clearance with the Forest department.

The access road from Vachathi to Kalasapadi village, passing through Arasanatham and Poigundavalasu villages in Sitheri Panchayat, is expected to benefit 469 residents, while the road from Thimmalanmedu to Kottur in Vattuvanahalli Panchayat will serve 500 individuals. This development sets a notable precedent, deviating from the conventional practice where Block Development Offices typically fund the mandatory mitigation works for compensatory afforestation.

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar, speaking to The Hindu, said that the District Forest Officer, District Administration, State Forest Department, and the Union Forest Ministry granted initial clearance for the access road. The final inspection and approval was made by a team that also provided funding for the two roads. However, the Block Development Offices lacked the necessary mitigation funds for afforestation and other efforts.

This unique case could potentially establish a precedent for constructing access roads in forest lands leading to remote habitations, particularly in scenarios where secondary clearance faces a shortage of funds within local block development offices, shared Mr. Senthilkumar, presenting the GOs to The Hindu.

The funds, sanctioned under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue (SCPAR), amount to ₹2.05 crore for mitigation along the approach road to Kottur and ₹1.98 crore for the approach road to Kalasapadi.

“I approached the Rural Development department and the Finance Secretary and clearly explained the problem. While ₹12 crore was sanctioned for the roads to the remote villages, there was no mitigation fund of ₹2 crore each with the local Block Development Office as per the rules. These villages have seen pregnant women and the critically ill being carried by foot,” the MP said.

In August last year, residents of Arasanatham staged a protest highlighting the lack of a road. The challenging terrain, strewn with rock fragments, rendered the area inaccessible by motor vehicles, causing residents to face difficulties in commuting.

The latest development unfolded on Monday, with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj issuing a Government Order sanctioning ₹4.03 crore for the two roads in Dharmapuri. Additionally, a third road, involving the upgradation of L. Malaiyur road from the foothill in Lingavadi Panchayat in Dindigul district, has been sanctioned ₹1.74 crore for mitigation.

The Government Order, issued by the Principal Secretary, instructs the Director of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to disburse the amounts to the respective district Collectors.

Mr. Senthilkumar highlighted the compensatory measures for land acquired from the forest, indicating that double compensation in an area chosen by the forest department, namely Nallampalli block in Dharmapuri, would be provided. In a post on social media, he noted that this marked the fulfillment of a significant electoral promise.