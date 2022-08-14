Government allocates ₹1,900 crore for free bus travel for women: Minister

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri
August 14, 2022 19:30 IST

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said here on Sunday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated ₹1,900 crore this financial year for free travel for women in government buses. Participating in a review meeting with TNSTC officials, the Minister said ₹1,600 crore was allocated to the Transport Department last financial year for free travel for women. Steps were being taken to increase the revenue of the TNSTC and efforts were on to purchase 2,035 new buses, Mr. Sivasankar added.

