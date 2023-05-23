ADVERTISEMENT

Government allocates ₹100 crore for scheme to promote SC/ST entrepreneurs

May 23, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

:The State government has allocated ₹100 crore for financial year 2023-24 to implement the Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme to promote Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs.

In an order dated May 12, 2023, the government said the scheme, to be implemented by the MSME Department, will give 35 % capital subsidy not exceeding ₹1.5 crore and 6 % interest subvention to each beneficiary to start new manufacturing, service, or trade activity or expand the existing one. Working capital sanctioned for the project will be eligible for interest subvention for a period not exceeding two years. While there is no minimum educational qualification mandated for applicants, they should be aged below 55 years.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, the capital subsidy will be applicable for the entire project cost including investment in land (maximum 20 % of the the project cost), plant, and machinery. A State-level steering committee will be formed to review the implementation of the scheme every quarter and a retired banker will be appointed as the “credit mentor” for each district. The beneficiaries identified will be trained by the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute.

The scheme aims to encourage entrepreneurs from the SC and ST communities and bolster their economic development.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invited those interested to apply for the scheme on www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in or contact the General Manager of the District Industries Centre on 0422-2391678, 2397311 for details.

