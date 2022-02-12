Govanur residents express concern over mushrooming of brick kilns

Residents of Govanur village have expressed concern over mushrooming of brick kilns over the past several months.

The residents, who have formed a committee ‘Govanur Meetpu Kuzhu’ allege that the number of brick kilns in their village increased after brick kiln operators shifted their base from Thadagam valley where 177 brick kilns were closed down following directions from the Madras High Court.

In a recent petition to authorities, including Coimbatore District Collector, the committee has claimed that Govanur which falls under Naickenpalayam panchayat of Periyanaickenpalayam block in Coimbatore north, is a Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) notified area which is also home to elephant migratory paths.

According to the committee, 32 unauthorised brick kilns are operating in Govanur as per the field survey report of the Village Administrative Officer on January 31 this year. Of these eight brick kilns were shifted by their owners from Thadagam valley to Govanur after their closure there.

The committee has alleged that the brick kilns were functioning without obtaining approval from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Town Planning Authority.

The petition alleged that the brick kilns were located very close to human habitation in violation of various criteria listed by the Madras High Court. Several acres of land, including government lands and temple lands had been mined illegally. Due to the mining, water pathways were disturbed and groundwater table has decreased from 40 feet to 800 feet, it said.

It further alleged that electricity connection was given to unauthorised brick kilns and free current provided for agricultural purposes is being used to run borewell motors for brick kilns. Similarly, tractors which were meant to be used for agricultural purposes were being used for transportation of illegally mined red earth and bricks.

The committee wanted authorities to shut down the brick kilns as similar violations had led to the closure of brick kilns in Thadagam valley and the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had taken suo motu cognisance on the matter.

P. Saritha, a resident of Govanur, alleged that there were only six brick kilns in the village four months ago and the numbers have increased to 32 now. She alleged that red earth was mined illegally and without consent from her land.