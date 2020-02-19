Goonj launches ‘School to School’ scheme in Coimbatore

Goonj, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on rural development using surplus material from urban areas, launched its initiative for rural schools in Coimbatore on Monday.

Titled ‘School to School’, this initiative would encourage children from urban schools to donate their school materials which would be distributed to schools in rural areas, the NGO’s founder Anshu Gupta told mediapersons. The materials would include school uniforms, books, water bottles and stationery. Goonj would be collaborating with SNR and Sons Charitable Trust here for this initiative, he said.

Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer of SNR and Sons Charitable Trust, said that a total of 90 private schools from Coimbatore city had been invited to be a part of this initiative. “We are working with the schools to collect the materials, segregate them and send them over to Goonj,” she said. The collection of materials would start from March, Ms. Rohit said.

Apart from schools, Mr. Gupta said that Goonj would also accept donations of surplus cloth material, particularly the leftover pieces of cloth, by textile companies in Coimbatore. “We have come up with a model where not even a single inch of cloth can go waste,” he said.

Goonj particularly addressed the basic need of clothing in rural areas through its initiatives, including distribution of inexpensive sanitary pads made out of under-utilised cotton cloth. The organisation distributed clothes in the form of ‘Family Packs’ not as a charity measure, but as a reward for the people working on local issues such as cleaning of roads and water bodies in rural areas, Mr. Gupta said.