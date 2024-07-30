ADVERTISEMENT

Goondas Act to be invoked against spurious liquor dealers

Published - July 30, 2024 08:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi chaired a review meeting on preventing the sale of illicit and spurious liquor and narcotic substances. She emphasised the need for coordination between departments to take unified action against this problem. She also warned that those involved in such sales would face arrest under the Goondas Act.

The Revenue and Police Departments were instructed to act coordinate with each other to crack down on the sale of illicit liquor. Revenue inspectors, deputy tahsildars, tahsildars, revenue divisional officers and deputy superintendents of police were instructed on cracking down on illicit liquor and narcotics sales at the coordination meeting.

Adding that the Chief Minister had called for invoking the Goondas Act against spurious liquor dealers, Ms. Shanthi said the brewing of illicit liquor, sales and hoarding of spurious or illicit liquor would invite action including slapping of the Goondas Act against the violators. The public is urged to alert the authorities with information on the sale of illicit liquor in their neighbourhoods on Whatsapp on 63690-28922

To prevent drug and substance abuse, drug inspectors shall carry out periodic inspections in chemist stores dealing in wholesale and retail sales of medical drugs, the Collector said. The various line departments were called upon to act in a concerted manner and coordinate with each other in weeding out substance abuse. Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham was present.

