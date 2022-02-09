Goondas Act invoked against three Hindu Munnani workers in Coimbatore

They were arrested on the charge of vandalising St. Sebastian’s statue

The Coimbatore city police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against three Hindu Munnani workers who were arrested on the charge of vandalising the shrine and statue of St. Sebastian on the premises of a church here last month.

The police said that provisions of the Goondas Act were slapped on M. Madankumar, 23, D. Deepak alias Vivek, 26, both residents of Mariamman Kovil Street near Vellalore, and S. Marudhachalamoorthy, 21, of L.G. Nagar near Vellalore.

The shrine and statue of St. Sebastian at the entrance of the Holy Trinity Cathedral was vandalised on the night of January 23.

The police arrested Madankumar and a 16-year-old boy (a Class X student) three days later. Deepak, who took the lead in the act, and Marudhachalamoorthy were arrested on January 28.

A release issued by the police said that city Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against the three considering the disturbances they caused to the public order. The detention orders were served on them and they were lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.