GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three from Madhya Pradesh booked under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have slapped provisions of the Goondas Act on three persons from Madhya Pradesh, who were arrested by the city cybercrime police for cheating a senior citizen of ₹67 lakh this year.

Detention order under the Act was invoked against Ravikumar Sharma, 23, Mukul Chandel, 24, and Anil Jatav, 24, all hailing from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

70 people from Coimbatore lose ₹5.67 crore in ‘FedEx courier scam’ in less than six months

The cybercrime police arrested the trio from their State in July based on a complaint lodged by C. George, 75, of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore. The accused had duped him of ₹67 lakh in June, by posing as officers of different enforcement agencies. They told Mr. George that he had been named as an accused in a case after one person used his Aadhaar card to open a bank account and to procure a SIM card, which were used for cheating.

Cybercrime police recover ₹40 lakh lost by Coimbatore man in courier scam

The cybercrime police team arrested the three men from Madhya Pradesh on July 4 and they were remanded in judicial custody. The detention orders were served on the trio, who faces 53 complaints of similar cheating reported in 12 states, on Thursday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.