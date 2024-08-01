The Coimbatore City Police have slapped provisions of the Goondas Act on three persons from Madhya Pradesh, who were arrested by the city cybercrime police for cheating a senior citizen of ₹67 lakh this year.

Detention order under the Act was invoked against Ravikumar Sharma, 23, Mukul Chandel, 24, and Anil Jatav, 24, all hailing from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

The cybercrime police arrested the trio from their State in July based on a complaint lodged by C. George, 75, of Ram Nagar in Coimbatore. The accused had duped him of ₹67 lakh in June, by posing as officers of different enforcement agencies. They told Mr. George that he had been named as an accused in a case after one person used his Aadhaar card to open a bank account and to procure a SIM card, which were used for cheating.

The cybercrime police team arrested the three men from Madhya Pradesh on July 4 and they were remanded in judicial custody. The detention orders were served on the trio, who faces 53 complaints of similar cheating reported in 12 states, on Thursday.