Goods train from Erode to New Delhi to be operated every Friday

To help small-scale industries and farmers in transporting their products, Southern Railways will be operating goods train every Friday from Erode Railway Junction to New Delhi or nearby areas.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that small-scale industries and agricultural activities are the lifeline of the economy and 95% of the industrial units in the country are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Railways have proposed to run Turmeric City – New Delhi Cargo Express train to help small traders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The train will start every Friday at 3 p.m. and reach New Delhi in 60 hours.

Small industrial units, agricultural producers, traders are given flexibility to load any number of wagons from the divisions of Salem, Madurai, Tiruchi and Chennai. However, at a single location, a minimum of ten wagons should be loaded either by a single party or by multiple parties, the release added. Single or multiple parties can load minimum of 10 wagons from any station of all the four divisions to single destination on weekdays and after aggregating the wagons from multiple locations, the train will leave Erode Junction.

The release said that freight per tonne will be charged as per extended commercial rule and dispatch of train is subject to minimum available load of 30 wagons. Destinations other than New Delhi area will be considered based on demand, the release added.

For queries, contact Senior Divisional Operations Manger of concerned division, Salem – 90039 56900, Madurai – 90038 62900, Tiruchi – 90038 64900 and Chennai – 90031 61900.